Temperatures remain in the 70s and more clouds by the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Temperatures will remain in the 70s, slightly above normal the average for today is 69-degrees. Winds will be light that will range around 8 to 10 MPH with mostly clear skies.

Any Friday night plans, make sure to have a jacket with you, as we will cool off with temperatures in the lower and upper 40s.

We will increase in cloud cover starting this evening and will see mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow. We can expect clouds to stick with us through next week. Even though we will see more clouds in the sky we aren't expected to see precipitation.

High pressure is keeping us warm and dry through our upcoming weekend. 70-degree temperatures will continue through the weekend we will be slightly cooler as temperatures will be in the lower and upper 60s. Despite the extra cloud coverage it will still be a great day tomorrow if you are heading out to the Date Festival in Downtown Yuma. The festival will be from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.