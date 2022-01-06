Warmer with a few clouds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Slightly warmer today, with a few clouds in the sky. We will still see lots of sunshine and mostly clear skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will be above normal, the average for today is 68-degrees. Winds will continue to be light until tomorrow.

We will cool off tonight as temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s. Make sure to cover your plants and bundle up for these chilly nighttime temperatures.

A ridge of high pressure is over the Southwest, keeping us warm and dry. We will continue to see temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the week and will increase in clouds, but no precipitation is expected.