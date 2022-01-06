News 11 Weather Authority: Milding plateau

January 6th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 1st warming trend of 2022 is close to reaching it's high point.

High pressure from the West has elevated our daytime high temperatures from the high 50s to the low 70s in only a 4 day span of time.

We've managed to climb to low 70s on this Thursday, which is only a few degrees above the normal of 68 to 69 degrees for this time of year.

The ridge should stay in place for the next several days, but there should be little change in the temps in that span of time.