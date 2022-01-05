Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:52 AM

Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
KYMA Weather Authority
Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-) Temperatures are warming up as we will reach the low 70s for today. We are slightly above our normal temperatures, the average is 68-degrees. It's going to be a rather comfortable day and we will see lots of sunshine.

Winds will continue to be pretty light for the morning and throughout the day today. Winds will range from 4 to 13 MPH.

Our afternoon will be nice and warm, but we will cool off during the night. Temperatures will be a little chilly, but not as cold as we've been dealing with last week.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring warmer and drier conditions for tomorrow as a warming trend will stay in place. We can start to see a few clouds tomorrow, but overall it's going to be another great day.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content