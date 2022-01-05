Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-) Temperatures are warming up as we will reach the low 70s for today. We are slightly above our normal temperatures, the average is 68-degrees. It's going to be a rather comfortable day and we will see lots of sunshine.

Winds will continue to be pretty light for the morning and throughout the day today. Winds will range from 4 to 13 MPH.

Our afternoon will be nice and warm, but we will cool off during the night. Temperatures will be a little chilly, but not as cold as we've been dealing with last week.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring warmer and drier conditions for tomorrow as a warming trend will stay in place. We can start to see a few clouds tomorrow, but overall it's going to be another great day.