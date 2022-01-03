Temperatures remain chilly this morning with mid 60s by the afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) This morning is cold outside. There is a Freeze Warning for Imperial and El Centro areas due to temperatures in the lower 30s. Freeze Warning will stay in place until 9 a.m. this morning. Make sure to take care of our four P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes during these chilly temperatures.

We can expect lots of sunshine and clear skies all day today. Temperatures will be below normal, the average for today is 68-degrees.

Winds will be breezy in the morning around 10 MPH and as we go into the afternoon winds will be very light for both Yuma and the valley.

We will start a slow warming trend as temperatures will be in the upper 60s by tomorrow and will eventually hit the 70s by the middle of this week.