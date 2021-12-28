Skip to Content
Below-normal temperatures and more rain chances expected later this week

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
KYMA Weather Authority
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Clouds are sticking with us this week and we are feeling chilly temperatures. Temperatures will continue to be below-normal, the average is 67-degrees.

Winds will remain pretty breezy for both Yuma and Imperial. Imperial Valley will be dealing with heavier winds, make sure to be aware of blowing dust.

A cooling trend will stay in place for this week, our afternoon highs will be in the low 60s and can see the upper 50s towards the end of the week. The mornings and nights will in the low 40s and 50s. Make sure to bundle up or put on your heater if you can.

Rain chances are expected for both Yuma and Imperial on Thursday and even through Friday. By the holiday weekend, we can expect to see more sunshine.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

