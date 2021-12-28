Below-normal temperatures and more rain chances expected later this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Clouds are sticking with us this week and we are feeling chilly temperatures. Temperatures will continue to be below-normal, the average is 67-degrees.

Winds will remain pretty breezy for both Yuma and Imperial. Imperial Valley will be dealing with heavier winds, make sure to be aware of blowing dust.

A cooling trend will stay in place for this week, our afternoon highs will be in the low 60s and can see the upper 50s towards the end of the week. The mornings and nights will in the low 40s and 50s. Make sure to bundle up or put on your heater if you can.

Rain chances are expected for both Yuma and Imperial on Thursday and even through Friday. By the holiday weekend, we can expect to see more sunshine.