Chilly start to the week and breezy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Temperatures are remaining below normal as we will be in the lower 60s today. The average for today is 67-degrees. We will see a little more sunshine later in the afternoon.

Remaining breezy for today as we will be dealing with some gusty winds starting around lunch time and later in the afternoon winds will pick up in Imperial County. Wind speeds will be 20 to 30 MPH and gusts could reach 45 MPH.

We will continue to be below normal temperatures, we will be in the low 60s as our high for tomorrow.

Clouds will stick with us this week and we can expect to see chances for rain later in the week. Higher rain chances are expected Thursday and Friday.