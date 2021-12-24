Starting Friday with rain! Seasonable temperatures for the holiday weekend

It's Friday and only one day until Christmas. We are starting off the morning with rain and humid conditions. We will be clear of rain by the afternoon and clouds will start to clear out. Temperatures are starting to feel seasonable, the average for today is 67-degrees.

With this rain we are experiencing this morning we are expected to see some measurable rain for both Imperial and Yuma County.

Winds will start to pick up later this morning and even gustier winds by the afternoon. Imperial Valley will experience stronger winds than Yuma County, however, we are looking at winds speeds to be 25- 45 MPH.

Today will feel a little muggy due to the extra moisture. Dew points will remain in the mid and low 40s and by tomorrow we will feel a little relief as dew points will drop into the mid and upper 30s. We can expect lower 60 temperatures by Monday and clouds will stick with us through the weekend and through next week.