First Alert Forecast: More rain after Christmas?

The Desert Southwest saw some measurable rain throughout the morning on Friday. Another round of showers is possible to start the new week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Today`s rain will be beneficial for most areas. But, wet roads will make road travel more hazardous and flooding potential exists over any burn recent scars as well as in some normally dry washes...especially Tonto Creek. An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue into next week with additional chances of precipitation while temperatures remain at or below seasonal normals

