Warmer day today and rain chances expected

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Happy Thursday! We are so close to the holiday weekend. Temperatures today will reach the upper 70s. We will be above our normal temperatures and our average is 67-degrees. There will be some sunshine this morning, but an increase in clouds by the afternoon.

We have rain in our forecast! We can see some slight chances of rain starting in the evening today, but come tomorrow morning, we can expect heavier rain.

With this upcoming storm system, we can see measurable rain for both Yuma and Imperial County. Make sure to travel safely if you have travel plans over the next few days.

We will feel a little muggy outside starting tomorrow as our dewpoints will remain in the 50s and will slowly drop into the 40s later in the day.

