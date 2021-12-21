Skip to Content
First day of Winter Solstice

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Today marks the first day of Winter Solstice. We are dealing with slightly above normal temperatures for today. Our average for is 67-degrees and the expected high for today is 68-degrees. We will have a cloudy day ahead.

Winds will remain pretty light for today and won't experience any gusty wind.

High pressure remains over the region continuing to bring slightly above normal temperatures. We will be dealing with warmer temperatures tomorrow and by the middle of our week, we will be dealing with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Cloud coverage will stick with us all week and we do have slight chances for some rain. We can see some rain starting Wednesday though Thursday. Make sure to travel safe for this holiday week.

