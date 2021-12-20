Last day of Autumn Equinox: Warmer and cloudy days ahead

Starting off our morning chilly, but we will warm up by the afternoon. We can expect to see temperatures slightly above our average. The average for today is 67 degrees. Make sure to enjoy the last day of fall because the winter season is right around the corner.

We will start to see more cloud coverage by late afternoon and will continue to increase throughout the night. We can expect more cloudy days and even see slight chances for rain later in the week.

Temperatures will remain in the low 70s, but we can expect temperatures to rise by the middle of the week.