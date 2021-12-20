Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:21 PM

First Alert Forecast: Winter warm up?

The first day of winter brings in slightly above average temperatures in the low to mid 70's

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will lead to slightly above normal temperatures into the middle part of the week, but with considerable cloudiness also returning starting Tuesday. A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the end of the week, while also providing possible chances for rain by Thursday. .

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content