First Alert Forecast: Winter warm up?

The first day of winter brings in slightly above average temperatures in the low to mid 70's

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will lead to slightly above normal temperatures into the middle part of the week, but with considerable cloudiness also returning starting Tuesday. A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the end of the week, while also providing possible chances for rain by Thursday. .