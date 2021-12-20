First Alert Forecast: A soggy holiday?
Temperatures are expected to above just above normal while chances for rain increase into the week
YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the end of the week, while also providing possible chances for rain by Thursday. An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue through the upcoming weekend with temperatures cooling off slightly and additional chances for precipitation.
