News 11 Weather Authority: Wind continuance

December 17th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The recent wave of colder air flow continues to have it's influence on our area.

Overnight lows on this Friday will vary from the mid 40s to the high 30s.

Even with the Winter weather pattern in play on the Western part of the U.S., we are expecting a slow uptick in the temperatures over the next week.

This might even carry over to the Christmas holiday.

Light to moderate rain chances could also emerge in the days leading up to Christmas.