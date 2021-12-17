News 11 Weather Authority: More wind to come

December 16th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - We're still feeling the chilly aftermath of Tuesday's wet and windy weather event.

Our daytime highs for this Thursday only reached the 62 to 64 degree range.

This is 4 to 7 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The colder air influence should continue for the next couple of days due to another low pressure disturbance will generate wind gusts between 15 to 20 miles per hour for Friday.

Beyond this, expect a minimal warming trend well into the week of Christmas.