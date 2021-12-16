News 11 Weather Authority: Colder aftermath

December 15th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A day removed from the weather event that brought us high winds and lighter rainfall, the residual colder air pocket lingers in the Desert Southwest.

The daytime highs in the area were several degrees lower than the normal range of the high 60s.

This should translate into overnight lows tonight ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

Expect a minimal rise in temperatures in the coming days, with breezy days ahead by the coming weekend.