First Alert Forecast: Calm and cooler

Below average temps carry through into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A powerful winter storm will exit the West today, leaving much calmer weather in its wake. Colder air has rushed in as well, leading to below normal temperatures today. Over the next several nights, our higher elevations and rural desert valleys will likely experience freezing temperatures. Otherwise, high pressure will give us quite a bit of sunshine and a slow warming trend in afternoon temperatures for the next several days.