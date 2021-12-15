Calmer day today, but chillier temperatures

We can expect a lot more sunshine and could see some lingering clouds. Temperatures are remaining pretty chilly as we are dealing with below average temperatures. Our high temperatures expected today will remain in the low 60s.

Even our nights are expected to be cool as temperatures will start to dip in the mid-40s and high 30s. Any outdoor plans for the evening, make sure you have a jacket or sweater.

Winds will remain pretty light throughout the day and evening. However, we won't be dealing with gusty winds like we did yesterday. Yesterday Imperial Valley experienced wind gust at 55 MPH and Yuma had wind gust reached 37 MPH.