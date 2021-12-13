Temperatures remaining chilly: Gusty winds and rain chances are expected tomorrow

Starting off our week pretty chilly. Temperatures will continue to be pretty chilly and seasonable. The average for today is 67 degrees. We will see an increase in cloud coverage today as another system is getting ready to move in.

Tomorrow is when we have an increase in rain chances. We can expect rain chances for tomorrow afternoon and evening.

With this next storm system, we can see measurable rain for Imperial Valley and Yuma County areas.

This expected storm system is bringing in gustier winds. There is a Wind Advisory for Imperial and Yuma areas that will go into effect Tuesday at 5 P.M. until 3 A.M. Wednesday. The Southwesterly winds will range from 10 to 15 MPH, but we can potentially see winds pick up to 45 MPH.