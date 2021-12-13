Skip to Content
Temperatures remaining chilly: Gusty winds and rain chances are expected tomorrow

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
Starting off our week pretty chilly. Temperatures will continue to be pretty chilly and seasonable. The average for today is 67 degrees. We will see an increase in cloud coverage today as another system is getting ready to move in.

Tomorrow is when we have an increase in rain chances. We can expect rain chances for tomorrow afternoon and evening.

With this next storm system, we can see measurable rain for Imperial Valley and Yuma County areas.

This expected storm system is bringing in gustier winds. There is a Wind Advisory for Imperial and Yuma areas that will go into effect Tuesday at 5 P.M. until 3 A.M. Wednesday. The Southwesterly winds will range from 10 to 15 MPH, but we can potentially see winds pick up to 45 MPH.

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

