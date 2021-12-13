Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Wind and rain headed our way

High winds blow into the Desert Southwest on Tuesday prompting a wind advisory

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  Clouds will begin to increase today, but quiet and seasonably mild weather will persist a bit longer. By Tuesday morning, thick clouds arrive with widely scattered showers possible. A strong low pressure system and cold front will sweep the area Tuesday evening and overnight with a period of rain expected along with windy conditions at times. Look for quiet and cooler weather to resume by Wednesday afternoon.

Scott Gross

