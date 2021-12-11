Skip to Content
News 11 Weather Authority: Freeze concerns

December 10th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Thursday's light rain event has left us with a colder pocket of air that should linger into Saturday.

The apex of this will be in the early morning hours, as the National Weather Service has enacted a Freeze Warning areas of Eastern Yuma County and the area around Blythe and Quartzsite.

The warning should take place between 5 am and 9 am mountain time, with temperatures forecasted to drop to the mid 30s.

Beyond this, expect temporary warming due to a weak ridge of high pressure that won't last any longer than the early part of next week.

