News 11 Weather Authority: Cooler with light rain

December 9th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A large-scale low pressure disturbance has effected much of the Southwest, bringing in cooler air and some light rainfall.

For the most part, the rain was not measurable.

The only known exception was the Yuma area, with a total of .01" for this Thursday.

The cold front associated with this system will allow our daytime highs to sink into the high 60s for the next couple of days.

Beyond this, weak high pressure should briefly elevate our daytime high mercury numbers back into the low 70s by early next week.