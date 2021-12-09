Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Rain into the evening?

Showers will gradually develop from this afternoon through the overnight 

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Showers will gradually develop from this afternoon through the overnight hours as the cold front moves through the region. A few rumbles of thunder will even be possible across south central Arizona. After a light to moderate rainfall, quiet weather will return and colder air will settle in Friday. A few spots may dip below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings, primarily elevated locations and typical cold desert spots.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

