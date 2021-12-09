First Alert Forecast: Rain into the evening?

Showers will gradually develop from this afternoon through the overnight

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Showers will gradually develop from this afternoon through the overnight hours as the cold front moves through the region. A few rumbles of thunder will even be possible across south central Arizona. After a light to moderate rainfall, quiet weather will return and colder air will settle in Friday. A few spots may dip below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings, primarily elevated locations and typical cold desert spots.