More sunshine today and rain chances still in our forecast

Mid to high 90's will begin again on Wednesday.
Starting off our Wednesday morning with nice and cool temperatures. We can expect cloud coverage for the morning and come later in the afternoon we can expect more sunshine. Today temperatures will remain in the mid-70s still above our seasonable temperatures. The average for today is 68 degrees.

Winds will remain pretty light for today but as we enter Thursday we can expect winds to pick up especially in Imperial County area. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 MPH.

Keep in mind for the evening today, we can still experience some light sprinkles. Looking ahead to Thursday, we will increase with more cloud cover and more rain chances tomorrow evening.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

