More sunshine today and rain chances still in our forecast

Starting off our Wednesday morning with nice and cool temperatures. We can expect cloud coverage for the morning and come later in the afternoon we can expect more sunshine. Today temperatures will remain in the mid-70s still above our seasonable temperatures. The average for today is 68 degrees.

Winds will remain pretty light for today but as we enter Thursday we can expect winds to pick up especially in Imperial County area. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 MPH.

Keep in mind for the evening today, we can still experience some light sprinkles. Looking ahead to Thursday, we will increase with more cloud cover and more rain chances tomorrow evening.