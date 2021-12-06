First Alert Forecast: Cooler days return

Temperatures will initially drop closer to the seasonal normal Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The first of two weather disturbances will move through the region Tuesday bringing increased cloudiness with possibly some sprinkles and light rain. A second, colder weather system will enter the area Thursday into Friday yielding even better chances for widespread light precipitation. Temperatures will initially drop closer to the seasonal normal Tuesday, then fall to slightly below normal levels during the end of next week.