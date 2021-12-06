Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:18 PM

First Alert Forecast: Cooler days return

Temperatures will initially drop closer to the seasonal normal Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The first of two weather disturbances will move through the region   Tuesday bringing increased cloudiness with possibly some sprinkles and light rain. A second, colder weather system will enter the area Thursday into Friday yielding even better chances for widespread light precipitation. Temperatures will initially drop closer to the seasonal normal Tuesday, then fall to slightly below normal levels during the end of next week.  

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content