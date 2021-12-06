Cooler temperatures and rain chances for our upcoming week

Starting our Monday warm and dry. We will still be above our normal temperatures, our average for today is 69 degrees. Enjoy the warm and sunny weather today by spending some time outdoors.

Lower pressure will set over the California coast bringing in more moisture for the desert Southwest.

We will see clouds beginning Tuesday morning and will increase in cloud coverage during the day. We can expect light rain and sprinkles for Yuma and Imperial County.

Cooler temperatures for tomorrow even for our afternoon. This cooling trend will continue through the week and we can expect even cooler temperatures and more rain chances towards the end of our week.