News 11 Weather Authority: Warmth records broken

December 1st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The relentless ridge of high pressure has elevated our area temperatures to record levels for this date of the year.

Yuma reached a daytime high of 85 degrees, topping the previous record of 84 that was in place for the past 41 years.

El Centro topped their previous record of 85 degrees with 87 degrees; a record that previously lasted more than 70 years.

Don't count on the near record to record daytime highs to change much for the rest of the week.