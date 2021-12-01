Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Records tumble

Heat records across the Desert Southwest are rewritten on this first day of December.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - New record high temps are recorded at all four of our weather stations in the Desert Southwest. Yuma, El Centro, Imperial and Blythe all recorded breaking a previous record ot tying. Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions with light winds will be common across the region this week. Afternoon temperatures may come within range of reaching or even eclipsing daily records through the rest of this week.

