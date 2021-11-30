Still remaining unseasonable on this last day of November

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Happy last day of November! It's another day with dry conditions as our water vapor imagery shows no moisture in our atmosphere.

The morning will remain nice and cool but come lunchtime we will warm about pretty quickly. The average for today is 71 degrees. It's not feeling much like fall especially with 80-degree temperatures.

Today will remain a little breezy in some areas, hopefully, it will help keep us cool through another warm afternoon. Winds will be light around 10-15 MPH.

To kick off the month of December we, unfortunately, will still be dealing with warm temperatures in the low and mid-80s.