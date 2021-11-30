News 11 Weather Authority: Warmth records still challenged

November 30th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The large scale high pressure ridge encompassing much of the continental U.S. continues to bring abnormally high warmth to the Desert Southwest.

Similar to Monday, we've peaked to near record to record tying high temperatures.

Yuma tied a record high of 83 degrees set back in 1950 for this day of the year, while El Centro was only a single degree short of tying a record of 87 degrees set back in 1949.

As we start the Month of December tomorrow, don't expect much change in our weather.

The current ridge should keep our daytime highs in the lower 80s for the rest of this work-week, and possibly even through the coming weekend.