Warm temperatures to start the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our water vapor imagery shows very little moisture in the atmosphere so we can expect to feel much drier conditions.

Temperatures will remain pretty warm for today as we can expect temperatures to be above normal.

The average for today is 72 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are heading outdoors today.

Light winds will be common for the region which is what we can expect through the week. Winds will remain calm staying between 10-15 miles per hour. With temperatures remaining warm, it will be nice to have a light breeze.

Warm temperatures will stick with us tomorrow and throughout the week. We can expect clear and sunny skies, make sure to lather up on some sunscreen and wear a pair of sunglasses if outdoors.