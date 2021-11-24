Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: A windy holiday

A dry weather system will slowly push through the region today and Thursday creating locally windy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Locally windy conditions across southeast California and southwest Arizona this afternoon and then widespread breezy conditions tonight into Thursday. High pressure will then build back into the region by Friday, likely lasting through early next week with high temperatures mostly back into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the lower deserts.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

