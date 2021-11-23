Skip to Content
Local Forecast
News 11 Weather Authority: Murky changes underway

November 22nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest ridge in the West is beginning to unravel, as a series of disturbances are rolling in from the Pacific.

Cloud coverage from a low near Baja California will continue cover much of the skies of the Desert Southwest for the next day or so.

In the meantime, a strong trough will roll through the West just before the Thanksgiving holiday, bringing in some wind and much cooler temperatures that should hold out until Black Friday.

