News 11 Weather Authority: Near record warmth
November 15th, 2021
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The warmer than normal Winter forecast is already playing out in this particular Fall season, as the latest ridge of high pressure continues to hold firm.
Coming off a very warm weekend, the trend continues into this Monday with near record highs here at home.
Both Yuma and El Centro had daytime highs that were just a degree off from tying previous record highs.
Yuma had a high temperature of 90 degrees, while El Centro checked in with 91 degrees.
A stronger low will directly impact the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, but will allow for temperatures to tumble as much as 5 degrees in our area.
That trend will drop us into the low 80s for much of the rest of the week ahead.
