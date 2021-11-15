News 11 Weather Authority: Near record warmth

November 15th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The warmer than normal Winter forecast is already playing out in this particular Fall season, as the latest ridge of high pressure continues to hold firm.

Coming off a very warm weekend, the trend continues into this Monday with near record highs here at home.

Both Yuma and El Centro had daytime highs that were just a degree off from tying previous record highs.

Yuma had a high temperature of 90 degrees, while El Centro checked in with 91 degrees.

A stronger low will directly impact the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, but will allow for temperatures to tumble as much as 5 degrees in our area.

That trend will drop us into the low 80s for much of the rest of the week ahead.