News 11 Weather Authority: Near record warmth

November 15th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The warmer than normal Winter forecast is already playing out in this particular Fall season, as the latest ridge of high pressure continues to hold firm.

Coming off a very warm weekend, the trend continues into this Monday with near record highs here at home.

Both Yuma and El Centro had daytime highs that were just a degree off from tying previous record highs.

Yuma had a high temperature of 90 degrees, while El Centro checked in with 91 degrees.

A stronger low will directly impact the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, but will allow for temperatures to tumble as much as 5 degrees in our area.

That trend will drop us into the low 80s for much of the rest of the week ahead.

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

