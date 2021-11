November 12th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest wave of high pressure has slightly elevated our daytime high mercury ranging from the high 80s to the low 90s.

Expect that trend to continue through the coming weekend.

Beyond this, the ridge will slowly weaken throughout the course of next week.

Over the next several days, the daytime high temps should fall into the high 70s.