November 2nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure from the East Pacific will bring our daytime highs back into the low 90s as soon as Thursday.

The ridge should start to wear off by the coming weekend, with a stronger trough build-up that will start to take shape as early as this coming weekend.

Daytime highs should sink into the high 70's by late next week.