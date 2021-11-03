Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: A little fall sizzle

Temperatures across the Desert Southwest will hover close to 10 degrees above normal for the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure will build over the southwest United States and give Arizona and southeast California mostly sunny skies with above normal temperatures, with a chance of hitting 90 degrees again in lower desert communities. A cooling trend is expected to commence early next week as high pressure shifts east of the region along with periods of breeziness during the middle of the week.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

