First Alert Forecast: A little fall sizzle

Temperatures across the Desert Southwest will hover close to 10 degrees above normal for the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure will build over the southwest United States and give Arizona and southeast California mostly sunny skies with above normal temperatures, with a chance of hitting 90 degrees again in lower desert communities. A cooling trend is expected to commence early next week as high pressure shifts east of the region along with periods of breeziness during the middle of the week.