First Alert Forecast: Warmer days ahead

Temperatures will hover above normal into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  A weak weather disturbance will bring periods of high clouds today, though temperatures will still be near to just above normal. High pressure will redevelop and strengthen over the southwest United States tomorrow through the weekend, bringing clearer skies and a warming trend, with above normal high   temperatures likely and a chance of hitting 90 degrees again. No precipitation is forecast during the next 7 days.  

Scott Gross

