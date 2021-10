October 29th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We're coming off 2 consecutive days of low 90 degree highs thanks to the latest ridge of high pressure.

A series of disturbances well to the North will take the edge off the latest warming trend.

We should feel the mercury start to drop as soon as Halloween and level off with highs in the mid 80s by next week.