October 28th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest ridge of high pressure has elevated our mercury to several degrees above normal for this time of year.

We'll keep our higher temps in the low 90s for the next couple of days before that ridge begins to weaken by Halloween.

As we start the month of November, we should have mercury stability in the mid 80's as far as our daytime highs go.