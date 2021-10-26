News 11 Weather Authority: Latest wind event

October 25th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - An upper level low in association with a frontal boundary has instigated a blustery afternoon and evening here in the Desert Southwest.

Wind gusts have gotten as high as 47 miles per hour in the Imperial Valley, while the Yuma area got as high as 30 miles per hour.

This large-scale low will drop our overall temperature spectrum more than 10 degrees from what it was earlier today.

The cooler presence should last a couple of days before we see temperatures completely recover to Monday's level by the time we get to Thursday.