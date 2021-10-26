News 11 Weather Authority: Cool aftermath

October 26th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Less than 24 hours after a massive low pressure disturbance rolled through the Western states, the Desert Southwest is basking in the cool aftermath.

Daytime highs only peaked in the high 70s and low 80s, which is at least several degrees below normal for this time of year.

But, it won't last very long due to an emerging high pressure ridge from the West.

Our overall temperatures will rise over the rest of the current workweek, with daytime highs peaking in the low 90s for both Thursday and Friday.

Another shift in the weather pattern will bring our mercury numbers back to below normal conditions by the time we reach Halloween weekend.