Published 11:31 PM

First Alert Forecast: Flirting with average

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will line up with over averages for this time of year

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A large low pressure system is then expected to track mostly north of our area early next week, but it will bring a slight cool down and breezy to windy conditions. This system may also bring a chance of precipitation to portions of the region late Monday into Tuesday, but chances may be limited to higher terrain areas. The latter half of next week is likely to bring more warm and dry conditions.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

