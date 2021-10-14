Skip to Content
Published 5:18 PM

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds to blow in

Temperatures will gradually increase heading into the weekend along with gusty winds starting on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  A warming trend will continue through Saturday with the lower deserts reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Little change Sunday. It will also be breezy to locally windy at times Friday and Saturday. Anticipate somewhat cooler temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with subtle warming Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions and mostly clear skies.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

