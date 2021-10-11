First Alert Forecast: Gusty conditions

Local Forecast

Strong winds play havoc on air quality across the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Windy conditions will continue this afternoon and evening as a strong low pressure system drops into the Desert Southwest. Exceptionally cool conditions will arrive Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to even reach the 70 degree mark across the Arizona lower deserts. A gradual warmup will begin in the middle of the week with temperatures warming back to near normal for next weekend.