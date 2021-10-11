Skip to Content
Published 7:43 PM

First Alert Forecast: Gusty conditions

Strong winds play havoc on air quality across the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  Windy conditions will continue this afternoon and evening as a strong low pressure system drops into the Desert Southwest. Exceptionally cool conditions will arrive Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to even reach the 70 degree mark across the Arizona lower deserts. A gradual warmup will begin in the middle of the week with temperatures warming back to near normal for next weekend.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

