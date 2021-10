Local Forecast

October 1st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Emerging high pressure is in the process of elevating our daytime high mercury numbers this coming weekend and into the early part of next week.

We could even see those high temps rise to 100 degrees by Sunday or Monday.

Come Tuesday, an incoming disturbance could bring us a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms.