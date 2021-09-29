News 11 Weather Authority: Nicer temps with a side of storms

Local Forecast

September 29th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Lingering low pressure moving into the interior West is giving a minor blast of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Grand Canyon State.

For the most part in the Desert Southwest, we've received a welcome feeling of mercury that only made it to the high 80's and low 90's for Wednesday's daytime high range.

That's several degrees lower than the normal temperatures for late September.

This same system also triggered a strong mini-cluster of storms in Southeast Yuma County, which has spilled minor storm activity into Tacna between 5:30 and 6:30 pm.

Beyond this, expect another day of nicer temps before high pressure from the West is expected to gradually rise our mercury to slightly above normal readings by the coming weekend.