News 11 Weather Authority: Fall feelings continue

Local Forecast

September 28th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The influence of the latest low feature continues for the Desert Southwest.

Daytime highs on Tuesday have ranged from 95 to 100 degrees, coming off a weekend where the average range of high temps are in the neighborhood of 96 to 98 degrees.

Area wind gusts have also reached the threshold of 28 to 31 miles per hour.

The mercury should be relatively tame for the next few days, before our area should begin heating up again by the end of the week, due to an emerging ridge from the West.