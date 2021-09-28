First Alert Forecast: Hotter days coming

Local Forecast

With below average temps starting the week, an increase in temps creep into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weather system will slowly exit the region through Tuesday, while bringing good chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms mainly across the high terrain north of Phoenix this afternoon and lingering slight chances into Tuesday. Isolated showers will also remain possible across the south-central Arizona lower deserts this afternoon and evening. A second weather system is then expected to affect the region Wednesday into Thursday with additional chances for mostly light rain. Below normal temperatures are anticipated through much of the week with a slow warming trend likely into next weekend.